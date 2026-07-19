 Palghar Bridge Collapse: 2 Vehicles Fall After Bridge Near Vadghar In Vasai East Gives Way; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiPalghar Bridge Collapse: 2 Vehicles Fall After Bridge Near Vadghar In Vasai East Gives Way; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Palghar Bridge Collapse: 2 Vehicles Fall After Bridge Near Vadghar In Vasai East Gives Way; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

A bridge near Vadghar in Vasai East collapsed on Saturday, causing two vehicles to fall with the structure. No injuries were reported, but connectivity to several villages has been disrupted, forcing residents to take a 20-km detour. Villagers alleged overloaded trucks had weakened the bridge.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Palghar Bridge Collapse: 2 Vehicles Fall After Bridge Near Vadghar In Vasai East Gives Way; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
Two vehicles fell after a bridge near Vadghar in Vasai East collapsed, disrupting connectivity to nearby villages | AI Generated File Image

Vasai, July 18, 2026: A bridge leading towards Vadghar village in the Medhe Gram Panchayat area of Vasai East collapsed suddenly on Saturday afternoon at around 3 pm.

At the time of the incident, two vehicles travelling on the bridge fell along with the collapsed structure. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, but the vehicles suffered major damage.

Bridge Collapse Disrupts Connectivity

The bridge served as a key route connecting Vadghar, Kalbhon, Lendi, and nearby hamlets. According to local residents, heavy vehicles carrying loads beyond the permitted capacity from nearby minor mineral mines were frequently using the bridge.

Villagers alleged that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action was taken, and the bridge eventually collapsed due to the excessive load.

Villagers Seek Immediate Action

Following the collapse, connectivity to Vadghar, Kalbhon, and Lendi villages has been disrupted. Residents are now forced to take a 20-kilometre detour via Ganeshpuri to reach their destinations.

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Locals have demanded that the administration immediately arrange an alternative route and take the necessary measures to restore connectivity in the area.

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