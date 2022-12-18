Palghar: Bikers' Sunday rides turning a threat to other commuters and themselves

Sunday bikers at Hotel Ahura |

Palghar: National Highway (NH) 48 has become a racing track for bikers. About 500 bikers on their high-speed two-wheelers race every Sunday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, or NH 48, which is one of the busiest highways in the country, often zig-zagging and posing a threat to other commuters.

These bikers go to Charoti in Dahanu before returning to the state capital. The bikers go Hotel Ahura or Hotel Athithi near Charoti Naka where they have breakfast.

The bikers race along at speeds between 150 kmph and 200 kmph. They often overtake vehicles from the wrong side and cause accidents. In the last year, more than eight of them have met with fatal accidents. Mohnesh Raut, a biker from Palghar, met with a fatal accident on January 10, 2021. Many of his friends have given up high-speed riding since then. A biker from Dahanu also died in an accident a few years ago.

The Kasa police station had organised cultural programmes and other events to sensitise people about the need to travel safely. However, the effect of this lasted just a few days.

The bikes pass the speed guns in such short time that the speed is not recorded, police inspector Mrudula Naik of the highway police told FPJ. As such, they cannot be booked for speed violation under the Motor Vehicle Act.

A drive to enlighten bikers is being planned during the Road Safety Week that starts on January 1, she said.

