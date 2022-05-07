Palghar: Alert GRP solves child's kidnapping case within hours, accused arrested

Cracking a kidnapping case and rescueing an eight-month-old baby girl from Boisar railway station the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Palghar arrested one Kishore Gotya from Kelve on Friday while the baby was safely reunited with her mother.

"The child was kidnapped when her mother was busy doing her job near Boisar railway station premises on Friday noon," said Palghar railway police station senior inspector Naresh Randhir.

According to GRP, the mother, Varsha Kanhaiya Damore, a contract labourer working under a railway contractor, had gone to work on the railway tracks with her husband when the incident took place.

"She made a cradle using a bedsheet under the foot over the bridge and put her child in that makeshift arrangement. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the accused picked up the girl from the cradle and fled," said a police official.

"At around 11.35 am, a co-worker of Varsha noticed that the cradle was empty and immediately informed her. After checking nearby areas, the Varsha could not find her child and started crying, in the meantime, her co-workers informed an on-duty staff about the kidnapping," the official added.

Palghar GRP showed quick readiness and immediately filed a case of abduction.

“After we were alerted, all units in the vicinity were asked to keep vigil. We checked CCTV footage as well. A home guard jawan who saw a man carrying a toddler found something amiss and alerted the police after which the man was held and the child was rescued, this was all done within eight hours,” Inspector Randhir told FPJ on Saturday.

Asked about the accused Kishore Gotya, the police said, "he is an unemployed person and roams around the stations." The police said that further investigation is on.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:02 PM IST