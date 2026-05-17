Palghar Administration Rejects Quarry Mafia Killing Claims In Gadgapada Violence, Says Media Reports Based On Inaccurate Information | AI

Palghar, May 16: The Palghar District Administration has issued a detailed clarification regarding the violent incident at Gadgapada village in Shirgaon, rejecting media reports that described the case as a “quarry mafia” killing and alleged collusion between revenue officials and quarry operators.

Complaint Filed on PG Portal Triggered Probe

According to the administration, the incident originated from a complaint filed on the PG Portal by Amitkumar Chaudhary, National President of the Loktantrik Lokrajyam Party, regarding a quarry located at Survey No. 328/8/A in Gadgapada. Following the complaint, the Vasai Tehsildar directed Virar Circle Officer Prabhakar Patil to inspect the site and submit a factual report.

During the inspection conducted on May 12, 2026, Prabhakar Patil reportedly found a crusher unit at Survey Nos. 313/14 and 313/16 sealed. Officials stated that while proceeding towards another quarry linked to Mahesh Patil, three individuals on motorcycles followed his vehicle. Patil informed the complainant over phone that the quarry was closed and no Poclain machine was operational at the site.

Altercation Broke After Representative Arrived

The administration stated that the complainant later sent his representative, Atmaram Patil, to the location. After Atmaram Patil arrived, an altercation allegedly broke out involving quarry owner Mahesh Patil, his family members, and others near the quarry area.

As per the complaint filed at Virar Police Station, Circle Officer Prabhakar Patil and Atmaram Patil were allegedly assaulted with sticks, stones, and iron rods. Prabhakar Patil sustained injuries and managed to escape, while Atmaram Patil later succumbed to serious injuries.

FIR Registered Against Five Individuals

Police have registered an FIR against Bhalchandra Laxman Patil, Mahesh Bhalchandra Patil, Pratap Bhalchandra Patil, Niketan Mahesh Patil, and another individual. Further investigation is underway.

The district administration strongly denied claims circulating in certain media reports that Atmaram Patil was deliberately targeted by a “quarry mafia” or that revenue officials were involved in the attack. Officials said such allegations are based on incomplete and inaccurate information and currently lack factual support.

On May 13, the Resident Deputy Collector, District Mining Officer, Naib Tehsildar, and Village Revenue Officer conducted a separate site inspection and gathered additional information related to the incident.

Highlighting its crackdown on illegal mining activities, the administration stated that strict monitoring of minor mineral excavation and transportation is being carried out across the district. Authorities said penalties amounting to ₹4,871.13 lakh have been recovered so far through enforcement action.

According to official figures released by the administration:

- 625 cases of illegal transport and excavation resulted in fines worth ₹2,907.88 lakh.

- 63 cases of excess excavation were identified through ETS measurements, leading to recovery proceedings worth ₹1,963.25 lakh.

- This year, 69 crusher plants and 37 R.M.C. plants were sealed for operating without licences, while 28 FIRs were registered.

- Between April 1 and May 15, 2026, authorities measured 72 quarries in Wada and Vikramgad using ETS technology, with surveys in other talukas currently underway.

- Action has also been taken against illegal sand mining activities in areas including Vaitarna, Shirgaon, Pargaon, Khanivade, and Umbarpada.

- During 2024-25, penalties of ₹628.98 lakh were imposed in 17 illegal excavation cases, while in 2025-26 penalties worth ₹1,310 lakh have been levied in 15 such cases so far.

The administration reiterated that both punitive and criminal action against illegal mining, sand theft, and unauthorized mineral transport will continue strictly. It also cautioned against spreading misleading information and emphasized its commitment to transparent enforcement and protection of public resources.

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