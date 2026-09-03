Palghar Administration Demolishes 574 Illegal Structures In Vasai’s Mori Village Amid Encroachment Drive |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district revenue administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments, demolishing as many as 574 unauthorised structures and houses in Mori village of Vasai taluka on September 1.

Action Under District Crackdown

The action forms part of the district administration’s wider drive against unauthorised development, aimed at ensuring compliance with planning laws, protecting public interest and promoting planned development.

The demolition drive was carried out under the guidance of Palghar Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar. The district administration has adopted a policy of taking legal, decisive and time-bound action wherever illegal constructions and encroachments are identified.

Complaints Triggered Investigation

According to information provided by the office of the Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate, Vasai, several complaints had been received from citizens regarding large-scale unauthorised residential, commercial and industrial constructions on private lands in Mori village.

While action against the constructions had been proposed earlier, the demolition drive was delayed as revenue officials and staff were engaged in the crucial SIR election-related work. Following the successful completion of the first phase of the SIR exercise, the revenue administration resumed the pending action on priority.

Notices Issued Under MRTP Act

The constructions were found to fall under Section 52(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. Notices under Section 53 of the Act were served on the concerned landholders on August 14, 2026, directing them to submit documents establishing land ownership, approved building permissions, sanctioned plans and occupancy or usage permissions within the stipulated period.

However, the authorities stated that no satisfactory or legally valid documents were submitted within the prescribed timeframe. Consequently, the administration proceeded with the demolition of 574 unauthorised structures and houses on September 1.

Police Security Provided

Adequate police security, including the deployment of women police personnel, was provided during the operation to prevent any law and order situation. The demolition was carried out in the presence of village revenue officers (talathis) and circle officers, with the assistance of machinery including JCBs and Poclains.

The administration said that action against the remaining unauthorised constructions in the Mori area is also underway and will be completed in phases in accordance with the law.

Appealing to citizens, the Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate, Vasai, urged people not to undertake construction on government or private land without obtaining the necessary permissions from competent authorities.

The administration further appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to applicable laws, sanctioned development plans and building permissions while undertaking any construction activity, warning that unauthorised structures found to be in violation of regulations will face strict demolition action as per law.

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