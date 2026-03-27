Palghar Administration Assures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply, Warns Against Panic Buying And Hoarding | Representational Image

Palghar: Amid rising concerns among citizens over a possible shortage of LPG, petrol, and diesel, the district administration has clarified that there has been no reduction in supply orders to domestic gas distributors or petrol pumps across the district.

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar appealed to citizens not to panic-buy fuel or LPG cylinders. She emphasized that hoarding and black-marketing will not be tolerated, and both the administration and police have been placed on alert to prevent any such malpractices. Citizens have been urged to report any irregularities to the authorities.

A review meeting was recently held by the district administration with gas distributors and petrol pump operators. During the meeting, officials discussed the challenges faced by distributors and shared directives received from the state government. Measures were suggested to curb black-marketing of LPG and prevent fuel hoarding.

The administration noted that panic among citizens has led to unusually high fuel purchases, with petrol pumps reporting sales nearly double the daily average. This surge has resulted in temporary shortages and long queues at several locations. To maintain law and order, police deployment at petrol pumps will be increased.

Strict enforcement of rules has also been ordered, including a ban on filling petrol or diesel in drums or barrels without prior permission. Authorities have assured that these measures will not hamper ongoing development works.

Regarding LPG supply, the administration confirmed that domestic gas supply remains uninterrupted, and cylinders are being delivered regularly after booking. Officials expressed confidence that the situation will normalize further once recent state-level relaxations on commercial cylinders take effect.

For commercial LPG distribution, suppliers have been instructed to follow a priority-based allocation system, taking into account last month’s consumption and collective usage requirements. Special attention is also being given to resolving gas supply issues faced by Anganwadis.

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To ensure smooth communication, a WhatsApp coordination group has been created for real-time updates between the government and distributors.

The administration has also warned that strict action will be taken against black-marketing or overpricing of gas cylinders. Citizens can lodge complaints at the taluka or district level. Additionally, CCTV surveillance and AI-based monitoring will be used at petrol pumps to track repeated fuel purchases and prevent misuse.

To reduce dependency on commercial LPG cylinders, industries in Tarapur are encouraged to switch to Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Representatives of Gujarat Gas Company have been directed to ensure PNG connections to all industrial units within the next three months.

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