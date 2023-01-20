Palghar: Activists allege malnutrition killed two infants

Malnourished kid |

Palghar: Activists in Palghar on Thursday said the recent deaths of two 4-11 month old children took place due to malnutrition, though officials rejected the allegations. The deaths took place on Dec 30, 2022 and Jan 11, 2023 in predominantly tribal Mokhada taluka here, they said. The children died of severe pneumonia and septicaemia, said Cottage Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ramdas Marad. However, activist Sheetal Gharat said the administration was trying to cover up the malnutrition menace in the area by giving such reasons, while deputy sarpanch Hanumant Padir said he had been asked to not speak on the issue.

