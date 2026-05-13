Palghar Accident: Mango-Laden Tempo Overturns On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; Locals Collect Scattered Fruit | WATCH VIDEO

Crowds gather near the overturned mango tempo in Palghar as fruit remains scattered across the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway | X

Palghar, May 13: A tempo carrying mangoes overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near the Chamadra bridge close to the Ghol toll plaza, leading to chaotic scenes as residents rushed to gather the fruit scattered across the road.

According to reports, the vehicle was transporting mangoes from Gujarat to Mumbai when the driver allegedly lost control of the tempo, causing it to overturn by the roadside. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

A mango-laden truck overturned on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar, Maharashtra, after which locals were seen looting the fruit instead of helping the driver. #Maharashtra #Palghar pic.twitter.com/PIL6O3tbg6 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1255303) May 13, 2026

Crowds gather to collect scattered mangoes

Following the crash, several crates of mangoes spilled onto the highway, leaving the fruit strewn across a large stretch of road. As news of the incident spread, local residents rushed to the spot carrying bags, sacks, and other containers to collect the mangoes. Videos showing crowds scrambling to pick up the fruit have since gone viral on social media.

The sudden gathering of people also disrupted traffic movement on the busy national highway for some time.

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Police clear traffic, begin investigation

Police and local authorities later arrived at the scene to regulate traffic and clear the road. No major injuries were immediately reported, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

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