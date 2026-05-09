Traffic On Mumbai's Lalbaug flyover Disrupted After Tempo Overturns - VIDEO | ‘theblinggirl_avril

Mumbai: Traffic movement on the Lalbaug flyover was affected on Saturday morning after a goods carrier tempo overturned on the bridge, causing brief disruption in the area. No injuries have been reported so far, while the exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

According to a post shared by Instagram user ‘theblinggirl_avril’, the incident took place around 8 am on May 9. Visuals from the spot showed the goods carrier lying overturned on the bridge as several people gathered around the vehicle to inspect the situation.

Police personnel were also seen at the location managing traffic and directing vehicles to ensure smooth movement on the busy stretch. Commuters were seen cautiously manoeuvring their vehicles past the overturned tempo while traffic continued to move slowly around the accident site.

The visuals further showed that no driver was present inside the vehicle, indicating that the driver had safely exited following the accident. However, no official confirmation regarding the driver’s condition or the circumstances leading to the incident has been released so far.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the accident. Further investigation into how the goods carrier overturned on the bridge is currently underway.

Truck Accident Near Mumbai's Ghatkopar Causes Massive Traffic Jam On Eastern Express Highway

In a similar incident, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Vikhroli-Ghatkopar on Friday morning after a trailer truck met with an accident during peak office hours, severely affecting vehicular movement towards south Mumbai.

Visuals shared from the accident site by journalist Poonam Ahuja, showed the damaged trailer stationed on the side of the highway while a crane was deployed to remove the vehicle and restore normal traffic flow. Long queues of vehicles and slow-moving traffic were witnessed across the stretch during the morning rush hour.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, traffic movement slowed majorly near Ramabai Bridge in the Vikhroli south-bound stretch following the accident involving the trailer. “Traffic movement is slow at Ramabai Bridge (Vikroli) south bound due to trailer accident,” Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X earlier in the day.

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