Palghar: '68 Nigerian Nationals Living Illegally Deported,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis; 122 Held In Detention In Vasai-Virar

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Vasai-Virar: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that 68 Nigerian nationals residing illegally in the Vasai-Virar region have been deported to their home country. Furthermore, 122 others have been shifted to detention centers as part of the ongoing deportation process.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly by Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, who highlighted the significant presence of Nigerian nationals in Nala Sopara and their alleged involvement in the drug trade.

In response, the Chief Minister confirmed that a crackdown has been initiated. He provided the following key updates that Police have been instructed to take immediate action against foreign nationals continuing to stay after the expiry of their visas. Strict legal action will be taken against homeowners who provide shelter to illegal immigrants.

A specialized system will be developed in coordination with the Immigration Department to identify and track individuals living in the country without valid documentation.

The Chief Minister assured the Assembly that the process of identifying and deporting those involved in illegal activities and visa violations is being fast-tracked.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/