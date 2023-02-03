Palghar: 60-year-old man killed with chopper, five held

Palghar: 60-year-old man killed with chopper in Palghar, five held | Pexel

The police on Friday arrested five persons on charges of killing a 60-year-old man who had gone to settle a dispute related to the management of a shrine in Palghar, an official said. On Jan 31, the victim, Mussavir Mohammad Amin Dair, had gone to resolve a dispute over the trusteeship of a mosque in Takipada.

Angered by his intervention, a group of people attacked him with a chopper (an axe-like tool) and other sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Friday morning.

