Navkar Society, From Where The Six-Year-Old Boy Fell To His Death From The 11th Floor. | X, Pexels Image

A six-year-old boy died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Naigaon East, Maharashtra's Palghar district, on Tuesday. The tragedy has left his family devastated, particularly as the child had lost his mother just 15 days before the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Milit Dineshkumar Sutar. The incident took place at Navkar Tower Society, where the child was reportedly playing with a girl in the corridor outside his flat when he fell from a lobby window.

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On July 2025, another fatal accident at the same residential complex, where a four-year-old girl died after falling from the 12th floor.

Boy Falls From 11th Floor While Playing In Corridor

According to preliminary information shared by the police and cited by multiple media reports, the incident occurred around 3:45 pm on Tuesday. Milit was playing with a young girl in the lobby on the 11th floor when he reportedly lost his balance near a window and fell.

During the fall, he first struck a fire-safety pipe before hitting the ground, suffering critical injuries.

Society members rushed the child to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment later that night.

Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mother Had Died Just 15 Days Before Tragedy

The incident has been particularly devastating for the family as Milit had lost his mother just 15 days earlier. The family was reportedly still grieving her death when the six-year-old's sudden demise added to their sorrow.

According to details emerging from the incident, the child's father, Dinesh Kumar, had also been preparing to send him to a hostel in Mahabaleshwar for further studies. His belongings had reportedly been packed, and he was scheduled to leave on Wednesday morning, just a day after the fatal accident.

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