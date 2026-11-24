Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After Falling Under BEST Bus On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyover In Kurla | Screengrab

Mumbai: A 25-year-old scooter rider was killed after coming under the rear wheel of a BEST bus following a collision with a tempo on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road flyover in Kurla West on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7.10 am near Buddh Colony, leaving the rider with fatal head injuries. The deceased was identified as Ajay Gunavant Patil, who was declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital after being rushed there following the accident.

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According to officials, Patil was attempting to overtake the BEST bus from the right when his scooter collided with a tempo travelling ahead. The impact caused him to lose control and fall onto the road, after which he came underneath the bus, as reported by Mid-day.

Visuals from the accident site showed traffic moving slowly as police personnel and traffic officials managed the situation. The rider’s body remained at the spot during the initial investigation.

Scooterist Fell Between Bus Wheels

An incident report issued by the BEST Command and Control Centre (Traffic) stated that the bus involved was operating on Route 310/39, from Bandra Terminus East to Kurla Bus Station West. The wet-leased bus, bearing registration number MH-01-DR-6676, belonged to the Dharavi (Mateshwari) depot.

Patil was riding a scooter bearing registration number MH-47-BC-2174. The report stated that after the collision with the tempo, he fell between the bus’s front and rear wheels and sustained a severe head injury near the vehicle’s right-side rear axle.

Conductor Alerts Police, BEST Officials Reach Spot

Following the accident, the bus conductor contacted the police through emergency helpline number 100 and sought assistance. Police personnel reached the location and shifted Patil to Rajawadi Hospital.

Information provided by Dr Pravin Valvi of the hospital confirmed that Patil, aged 25, had been brought to the facility, where doctors declared him dead. No other injuries were mentioned in the hospital communication.

BEST officials and staff from the Dharavi depot also reached the accident site to assess the situation and coordinate the response. The incident report listed several depot personnel, including Traffic Officer TO-04, along with Accident Officer TO-20 Jadhav and Kurla Depot Assistant Depot Manager Genge, who were informed about the incident. Wet-lease representatives Ashok Tak and Vajpee were also instructed to reach the spot.

The bus was operating under a wet-lease arrangement, under which a private operator provides and maintains vehicles deployed for public transport services.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident was reported to Vinoba Bhave Police Station in Kurla, where further legal action is being taken. Police are investigating the sequence of events involving the scooter, tempo and BEST bus to establish the circumstances leading to the fatal collision.