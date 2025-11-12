Palghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai |

Vasai: The Crime Detection Branch 2 has exposed a gang of individuals stealing steel from construction developers in Vasai. The accused were arrested from a ground in Vasai East, and stolen goods worth over ₹40 lakh have been seized from them.

On Tuesday, a trailer filled with steel was parked at a ground in Agarwal Nagri, Vasai East. The police's Crime Detection Branch 2 received confidential information that the steel from this trailer was being illegally transferred into a tempo. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap, raided the location, and took action.

The six accused arrested in this case have been identified as Achhelal Jagmohan Maurya (55), Rakesh Upadhyay (34), Deendayal Pandey (39), Yanur Sheikh (21), Shubham Singh, and Javed Sheikh.

A case has been registered at the Achole police station in Nalasopara under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police seized 1200 kg of steel and the vehicle used for the theft, totaling goods worth up to ₹40 lakh. Police stated that the steel was being transported from Regency Private Limited in Wada to Hitesh Steel Syndicate Private Limited in Nalasopara for unloading.

