 Palghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai

Palghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai

The Crime Detection Branch 2 in Vasai busted a gang stealing steel from construction developers. Acting on a tip-off, police caught six suspects transferring steel from a trailer to a tempo in Vasai East. Around 1,200 kg of steel and a vehicle worth ₹40 lakh were seized. A case has been registered at Achole police station under relevant BNS sections.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai |

Vasai: The Crime Detection Branch 2 has exposed a gang of individuals stealing steel from construction developers in Vasai. The accused were arrested from a ground in Vasai East, and stolen goods worth over ₹40 lakh have been seized from them.

On Tuesday, a trailer filled with steel was parked at a ground in Agarwal Nagri, Vasai East. The police's Crime Detection Branch 2 received confidential information that the steel from this trailer was being illegally transferred into a tempo. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap, raided the location, and took action.

Read Also
Palghar: Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted In Virar; 70 Brass Of Illegally Extracted Sand Seized...
article-image

The six accused arrested in this case have been identified as Achhelal Jagmohan Maurya (55), Rakesh Upadhyay (34), Deendayal Pandey (39), Yanur Sheikh (21), Shubham Singh, and Javed Sheikh.

A case has been registered at the Achole police station in Nalasopara under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Canadian Minister Of International Trade To Arrive In India On November 14, For Advancing Trade & Investment Linkage
Canadian Minister Of International Trade To Arrive In India On November 14, For Advancing Trade & Investment Linkage
A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date- Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch
A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date- Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch
Ranveer Singh Launches Rangeela, An 'Unapologetically Original' Vodka Inspired By His Bindass Personality; Can You Guess It's Price?
Ranveer Singh Launches Rangeela, An 'Unapologetically Original' Vodka Inspired By His Bindass Personality; Can You Guess It's Price?

The police seized 1200 kg of steel and the vehicle used for the theft, totaling goods worth up to ₹40 lakh. Police stated that the steel was being transported from Regency Private Limited in Wada to Hitesh Steel Syndicate Private Limited in Nalasopara for unloading.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Labour Leader Suhas Samant Quits Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Joins Shinde Faction After...

Former Labour Leader Suhas Samant Quits Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Joins Shinde Faction After...

Palghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai

Palghar: 6 Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh Worth Of Steel From Construction Developers In Vasai

'Mumbai Sets The Pace For India’s Growth': Ashish Shelar Urges Youth To Lead Vision Of Vikasit...

'Mumbai Sets The Pace For India’s Growth': Ashish Shelar Urges Youth To Lead Vision Of Vikasit...

Palghar: Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted In Virar; 70 Brass Of Illegally Extracted Sand Seized...

Palghar: Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted In Virar; 70 Brass Of Illegally Extracted Sand Seized...

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Nation In 6th National Water Awards 2024

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Nation In 6th National Water Awards 2024