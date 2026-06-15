Palghar: ₹30-Crore Educational Complex Inaugurated For Tribal Students At Sutrakar Ashram School

Officials inaugurate the new ₹30-crore educational complex and distribute learning materials to tribal students at Sutrakar Ashram School in Palghar | File Photo

Palghar, June 15: The first day of the new academic year turned into a double celebration for students of the Government Ashram School at Sutrakar in Dahanu taluka, as they received a warm welcome and witnessed the inauguration of a state-of-the-art educational complex built at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Inauguration Ceremony Held

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharage, who addressed students and emphasised the importance of education in nation-building.

“Today’s students are the future of the country. Ensuring their quality education and creating a positive learning environment is a collective responsibility of society,” he said.

The event was attended by MLA Vinod Nikole, District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Manoj Ranade, Dahanu Project Officer Vishal Khatri, Assistant Project Officer Bansilal Patil, along with teachers, parents and students.

Focus On Quality Education

Speaking on the occasion, Kharage noted that such enthusiastic welcomes for students were uncommon in earlier times. He said that a positive atmosphere towards education has now emerged, with the government, teachers, elected representatives and the administration working together to provide quality educational facilities.

He expressed satisfaction that students had received uniforms, textbooks, notebooks and other educational materials on the very first day of school.

Modern Infrastructure For Tribal Students

Kharage also praised the newly constructed school building and separate hostels for boys and girls at Sutrakar. He described the project as a significant step towards ensuring that tribal students have access to modern infrastructure and quality education.

He further directed concerned departments to pay special attention to the maintenance and upkeep of the newly created facilities.

Encouraging tribal girls to pursue higher aspirations, Kharage cited Dr. Jakhar as an inspiring example. He said that girls can become doctors, IAS officers, scientists, engineers and police officers, provided they receive educational opportunities and family support. He appealed to parents to ensure that their children, especially daughters, are not deprived of education.

Awareness On Government Schemes

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jakhar highlighted a special publication prepared to simplify information about revenue department schemes and land rights laws for citizens.

The book aims to explain concepts such as land records, inheritance rights and ownership issues in an accessible manner. She said the initiative seeks to bring about social transformation through awareness and education.

Educational kits and learning materials were distributed to students during the event. The beginning of the new academic year was marked by enthusiasm and optimism, with government initiatives continuing to strengthen educational opportunities in tribal regions.

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Later in the day, Kharage visited Ganjad Gram Panchayat to review an e-KYC registration camp for Individual Forest Rights (IFR) holders and also visited the Zilla Parishad School at Kotbi-Bujadpada to assess educational facilities and ongoing initiatives.

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