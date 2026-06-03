Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse Calls For Better Govt Schools, Higher Student Enrolment Ahead Of New Academic Year

Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse reviews school preparedness and directs officials to improve infrastructure, enrolment and learning standards across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Tuesday called for concerted efforts to improve the quality of government schools and increase student enrolment across the state.

He urged education officials to draw inspiration from high-performing Zilla Parishad schools that have emerged as centres of excellence in education.

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya, Bhuse directed officials to celebrate the school admission drive with enthusiasm at the beginning of the 2026-27 academic year and ensure that students receive quality uniforms on the first day of school.

Senior Education Department officials, district collectors, municipal commissioners and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads attended the meeting.

Focus on admissions and school readiness

The minister said that the school admission campaign received an overwhelming response last year and instructed authorities to organise a similar welcome for students this year.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in school premises before reopening and ensuring timely distribution of textbooks.

According to him, 80 per cent of textbooks have already been delivered to schools through Balbharati, while the remaining books will reach before the academic session begins.

Bhuse directed officials to focus on improving basic infrastructure, including safe drinking water, clean toilets, school repairs, painting works and pink rooms for girl students.

Emphasis on infrastructure and holistic development

He also emphasised promoting arts, music, acting and public speaking activities in schools and encouraged institutions to seek support from alumni associations and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for development projects.

The minister suggested setting up anganwadis within Zilla Parishad school premises to boost future enrolment and instructed authorities to ensure effective implementation of student safety schemes.

He also called for timely recruitment of teachers, regular school committee meetings, improved scholarship examination results and frequent visits by education officials to schools.

Marathi education and environmental initiatives

Bhuse further directed strict implementation of the policy making Marathi language education compulsory in all schools, irrespective of management or medium of instruction.

He also asked schools to actively participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation campaign in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for environmental conservation and the state government's target of planting 300 crore trees.

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The minister congratulated education officials for last year's world record in mass drills performed to patriotic songs and praised Kolhapur district for its outstanding performance in the national Performance Grading Index (PGI) rankings.

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