‘School At Your Doorstep’ Campaign To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools Across Maharashtra | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In an effort to boost enrolment in government-run schools and restore the prominence of Marathi-medium education, the Maharashtra School Education Department has announced a statewide campaign titled “School at Your Doorstep.” The initiative, led by School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, will be implemented from March to June 2026.

The campaign focuses on increasing student admissions in Zilla Parishad schools and enhancing their competitiveness with private institutions. A state-level committee recently submitted a report recommending innovative steps to improve infrastructure, outreach, and the overall perception of government schools.

As part of the initiative, a special enrolment drive, “Gudhi Padwa, Pat Vadhwa,” will be launched at the beginning of the academic year. Village-level resolutions will be passed to encourage admissions, supported by a campaign song highlighting facilities such as smart classrooms, free uniforms, textbooks, and nutritious mid-day meals available in Zilla Parishad schools.

A key feature of the campaign is direct community outreach. Under the “School at Your Doorstep” programme, teachers and school management committee members will visit homes to interact with parents and encourage enrolment. In addition, “Mother-Parent Meetups” will be organised to promote greater involvement of mothers in children’s education, focusing on health, nutrition, and study practices.

To address the growing demand for English-medium education, the department will introduce semi-English classes in government schools. Authorities believe this step will help attract more parents while preserving the importance of Marathi as a foundational language. The campaign will also promote success stories of alumni through social media to strengthen public trust.

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Local governance bodies are being integrated into the effort, with Gram Panchayats encouraged to offer incentives such as tax concessions for parents enrolling their children in Zilla Parishad schools. Community activities like Shikshanchi Wari, Granth Dindi, and Chavdi Vachan will further promote educational awareness.

Strict administrative monitoring has also been planned. District education officials will adopt specific centres to ensure quality and infrastructure, while model schools will be developed at the local level.

The government has urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to actively support the campaign to ensure quality education reaches every child.

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