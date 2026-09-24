Palghar: 3 Workers Killed After Store Room Wall Collapses At Rubber Factory In Wada | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: Three workers were killed after a wall of a store room collapsed at a rubber manufacturing company on the Vikramgad Road under the jurisdiction of Wada Police Station in Palghar district on Thursday morning.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at around 10 am while the workers were having breakfast at the premises of Tina Rubber Company. The wall of an adjoining store room suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers.

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Workers killed in collapse

The deceased have been identified as Keshav Valaku Gunguna (55), a resident of Moha village in Vikramgad taluka; Meera Janu Gawali (60), a resident of Vasuri village in Vikramgad taluka; and Ranjana Dilip Komb (35), a resident of Posheri in Wada taluka.

All three succumbed to injuries sustained in the collapse. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the wall collapse and the police investigation are awaited.

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