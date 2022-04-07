Palghar: 3 including fake cop held for duping man to tune of Rs 93 Lakhs

A Palghar based man has lodged a criminal case against six persons, including a man who claimed to be an officer from the Bandra Crime Branch for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 93 lakh. The victim was in need of some financial help and the 'cop' had told him that he was in possession of a huge amount of cash, gold ornaments and diamond which he would give to the victim without charging any interest. Instead, the gang induced the victim to pay the money. The Palghar police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the case.



According to the police, on Wednesday, the victim SA Ansaar, a resident of Shirgaon had lodged a complaint with the police stating that since he was in need of some financial help, he came across a person Kishore Jagtap, who claimed to be an officer from the Bandra Crime Branch Unit, who assured to give him, Rs 50 lakh loan without interest, gold ornaments and diamond. The victim also stated that Jagtap had also possessed police lathi, cap and nameplate of Police on his vehicle. Suspect Jagtap had also shown a photograph in his mobile to the victim in which there was a bag containing cash and jewellery.



"As per the victim, between December 2019 till June last year, the accused persons had managed to extract Rs 93.13 lakh from the victim. Later when the victim did not receive any financial help from the accused person, he lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday. We have so far arrested three persons, including Jagtap in the said case. He would also claim to be a Police Mitra and has another cheating case registered against his name in Palghar district. We have not yet recovered any cash from him. Further investigation is going on," said police inspector Ajay Vasave.



The accused persons have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 170 (impersonation), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:34 PM IST