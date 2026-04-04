Palghar: 2 Men Killed As Motorcycle Loses Balance While Overtaking ST Bus In Boisar |

Palghar: A horrific road accident occurred on the Aina–Boiser road in Boisar East, claiming the lives of two young men and leaving another critically injured.

The tragedy took place at a sharp turn near Khanivade. According to reports, the accident occurred when a motorcycle attempted to overtake an ST (State Transport) bus. During the maneuver, the bike lost balance and came under the rear wheels of the bus.

All three individuals involved in the accident are residents of Shegaon Rampada in Boisar East Sharad Ghatal (30) (died on the spot). Aniket Kamdi (18): Deceased (died on the spot). Viraj Kamdi: Critically injured and currently undergoing medical treatment.

The sudden demise of the two youths has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving the area in a state of mourning. Local police have arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the exact sequence of events.

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