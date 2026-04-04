Green Sanvi, Mumbai-Bound LPG Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Amid Ongoing West Asia Conflict |

Mumbai: An India-bound LPG tanker successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a major development as global shipping continues to be impacted by the ongoing West Asia war.

According to live tracking data from Marine Traffic, the India-flagged tanker Green Sanvi has transited the crucial chokepoint and is now en route to Mumbai. The vessel, owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, is carrying approximately 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Off the coast of Oman, Indian Flagged LPG tanker, GREEN SANVI, enroute from the Persian Gulf, is the latest tanker part of the Indian energy corridor being escorted by Indian Naval Warships pic.twitter.com/gQa3LB1n9D — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) April 4, 2026

7th India-Flagged Vessel To Cross Hormuz Strait Amid Escalating Tensions

Green Sanvi is the seventh India-flagged merchant vessel to pass through the Strait since tensions in the region escalated, severely restricting maritime traffic. Notably, all seven vessels have been LPG tankers, underlining the urgency of maintaining fuel supplies to India, where LPG is a key domestic energy source.

Shipping data indicates that at least 17 India-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region, east of the Strait. These include multiple LPG carriers, crude oil tankers, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, a chemical tanker, container ships, bulk carriers and vessels undergoing maintenance. Two additional India-bound LPG tankers, Green Asha and Jag Vikram, are expected to cross the Strait in the coming days, further easing supply concerns.

The conflict in West Asia has majorly disrupted global energy supply chains, with India particularly vulnerable due to its heavy reliance on imported LPG. In response, the government has stepped up diplomatic engagement with Iran to ensure safe passage for its vessels.

Iran recently clarified that ships belonging to countries considered non-hostile, including India, would be permitted to transit the Strait under coordination. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the waterway remains operational for friendly nations such as India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan, even as restrictions continue for others.

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