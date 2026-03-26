Hormuz Route Open For Friendly Nations, Including India: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that the Strait of Hormuz has been opened for friendly countries, including India.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, “Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We have permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations, including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.”

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This comes after UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, and fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region and beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm and living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war immediately.” Urging US and Israel to end the war in West Asia, he said, “My message to the US and Israel is that it is high time to end the war, as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact becomes increasingly devastating. My message to Iran is to stop attacking its neighbours that are not parties to the conflict.”

On March 25, Iran’s mission in New York stated that vessels it considers “non-hostile” would be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the mission clarified that ships, including those linked to other countries, can transit safely provided they do not engage in or support hostile actions against Iran and adhere to all declared safety and security rules. Such passage, it added, must take place in coordination with Iranian authorities.

Separately, Iran’s Defence Council emphasised that access for “non-hostile vessels” through the strategically vital Strait now requires prior coordination with Iranian officials.