 Palghar: 2 Die In Electrical Trap Set For Wild Boars At Devkhop
The villagers suspected both were electrocuted after coming in contact with a trap to kill wild boars.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Villagers discover the bodies of the deceased | FPJ

Palghar: Two youths died on the spot of the incident when they were probably electrocuted after they came in contact with a trap laid to kill wild boars at Devkhop in Palghar. The deceased had gone to catch crabs in fields near water bodies.

Sujit Shailesh Mhaskar (age 17) a class ninth student and his brother-in-law Dinesh Boas (age 22) residents of a Devkhop in Palghar Taluka went to catch crabs on the night of October 4.

They were found lying dead today at a place in a stream which is about a km away from their residence. A cattle was also found dead a few meters away from the spot which is assumed to have died due to the same reason.

Villagers found both deceased near the stream

The search for the duo started as Sujit had not started for his school this morning. The family members and friends started their search. One group of villagers found both lying dead in a stream. The villagers suspected both were electrocuted after coming in contact with a trap to kill wild boars.

The police sent the dead bodies for post-mortem. Wires and rods were found near the site of the incident. The electrical connection from which the said electrical trap was connected is situated about 400 meters away from the spot of incidence.

