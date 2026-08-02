Palghar: 17-Year-Old Drowns In Nalasopara's Nagla Lake While Fishing, Search Underway | Representational Image

Nalasopara: A 17-year-old boy reportedly drowned while fishing in Nagla Lake, located in the Gala Nagar–Narayan Nagar area of Nalasopara East, on Sunday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Sohel Ibrahim (17), a resident of Gala Nagar, Nalasopara East. A search operation is currently underway by the fire brigade and rescue teams.

With heavy rainfall over the past few days, rivers, lakes, and other water bodies are overflowing, and police have prohibited people from swimming or entering such areas. Despite the restrictions, Sohel had reportedly gone to Nagla Lake with his friends to catch fish at around 3:00 pm on Sunday, when he accidentally drowned.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search operation to locate the missing teenager.

Following the incident, local residents, corporators, and public representatives accused the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) of negligence. They alleged that despite repeated demands for safety measures such as a protective boundary wall, warning signboards, and other security arrangements around the lake, the civic body failed to take any action.

A BJP leader claimed that a written representation highlighting the safety concerns had been submitted to the municipal corporation nearly two months ago. However, no concrete steps were taken, and locals alleged that the lack of preventive measures contributed to Sunday's tragic incident.

As of late Sunday evening, the fire brigade and rescue teams continued their search for Sohel. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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