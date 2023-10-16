Palghar: 16Kg Drugs Recovered From Gandhinagar Village, 2 Detained

Representational Image

Palghar: Palghar police on Monday detained two people for investigation after it found 16kg of drugs from Gandhinagar village of the Palghar municipal area.

The cops received the information that a business of drugs is often occurring in the slums of Gandhinagar, which is adjacent to the railway on the east side.

The police laid traps multiple times but did not succeed. However, in the search operation, which started yesterday and continued till today afternoon, the police recovered Marijuana weighing 16kg and brown sugar weighing 500 grams. Police Inspector Dattaraya Krindre and the team conducted this operation.

Many college-going youth including engineering college students from Palghar were found to be under the influence of drugs for a few years. This was brought to the notice of the police and news articles were also published in this regard. The Palghar Police carried out a similar raid on May 30 and recovered 22kg of narcotic drugs from the same area. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said that more details will be available after the complaint is registered.

