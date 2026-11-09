Palghar: 16-Metre-Long Dead Whale Found Along Dahanu Coast, Forest Department Conducts Post-Mortem Before Burial

Forest officials and rescue teams carry out the examination and burial of a 20-tonne whale washed ashore near Dahanu | File Photo

Palghar, November 9, 2026: A massive whale, measuring approximately 16 metres in length, was found dead along the Arabian Sea coast near the Chikhla Creek bridge in the Saravali beat area of the Dahanu Forest Division on Sunday morning, November 8.

The carcass was spotted around 9 am within the Kanad coastal jurisdiction. Following the discovery, forest officials rushed to the spot, collected samples for examination and initiated arrangements to dispose of the carcass in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

According to forest officials, the whale was male, approximately 25 years old and weighed an estimated 20 tonnes. It was found lying on its back, and preliminary observations suggest that it may have been washed ashore by the incoming tide. The exact cause of death is expected to be established following the post-mortem examination.

Post-Mortem And Burial Completed

The forest department collected the necessary samples and completed the burial process by 8.30 pm on Sunday. The operation was initially delayed as seawater had reached close to the carcass due to high tide.

Once the water receded, a JCB excavator was brought in around 5 pm to dig a pit alongside the carcass. After the pit was ready, the whale was buried and the pit was covered with soil.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Dahanu Range Forest Officer Naveen Machhi, with the assistance of forest personnel, the police department, the disaster response team, the Coast Guard, the T.T.C. Rescue Team, W.C.A.W.A., wildlife conservation volunteers and local residents.

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Forest Department Issues Public Advisory

The forest department has appealed to citizens not to touch any dead or injured marine animals found along the coastline. Instead, people have been urged to immediately report such sightings by contacting the department's toll-free helpline 1926.

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