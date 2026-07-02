Palghar: 150 mm Rain Batters Vasai-Virar, Flood Fury Sparks Public Outrage Against Civic Officials | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai: Heavy rains have relentlessly lashed the twin cities of Vasai and Virar for the past three days. In the last 24 hours alone, a whopping 150 mm of rainfall was recorded, triggering severe flood-like situations in several areas and completely throwing daily life out of gear.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prithviraj B.P., Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, and other senior officials conducted an inspection tour of various affected areas on Thursday. However, the administrative team was met with intense public fury during their visit.

Vehicles Swept Away, Two Rescued

The severity of the downpour was highlighted on Wednesday when a major incident took place at Rajavali Waghr his alpada in Vasai East. Due to the raging torrents of water flowing through a local stormwater drain, a total of five vehicles—two cars and three two-wheelers were swept away. Fortunately, two individuals trapped in the mishap were successfully rescued.

Following this incident, Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. visited the site the next day to assess the situation. However, local residents were furious, questioning the administration over the recurring annual flooding problems.

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