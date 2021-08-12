Palghar: 140 tribal girls fill forms for govt jobs

Over 150 youths from the tribal villages of Jawhar and Mokhada talukas in Palghar filled up recruitment forms on Tuesday for the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Special Security Force (SSF). The camp was organised at Diyya Vidyalaya, a school for blind and mentally challenged persons, in Jawhar. The initiative is aimed at helping tribal youths enhance their social status; 140 girls and 24 boys participated in the camp.

Pramila Kokad, 70, the founder of Divya Vidyalaya said, “Suraj Patil, an official with Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade, stays in Jawhar. He regularly approached us to explain the recruitment and vacancies in the central government’s security forces. He also explained how not a single student is applying for this job from Palghar and people are coming from different tribal states.” Kokad said they took note of this and prepared a message that was sent out to different heads and locals in Jawhar and Mokhada. “We also met them personally to explain the gravity of the situation,” said Kokad.

Kokad said they were happy to receive an overwhelming response, when scores of girls and boys approached them to join the forces. “We explained to them that a BSF job is not standing on the border for fighting; there are different jobs to be done. Instead of living a life like a daily wage worker, they are getting an opportunity to work for the government. The respect and honour in the village will be different,” she added.

She added that around 20 students approached them again for the process and were offered help. “If they go to a cybercafe, they have to spend Rs 200 for the process. We organised a proper camp to explain the form-filling process,” she said, adding that there will be a written exam and a running test. “These students were from 25 villages in Jawhar and Mokhada. They came with their parents and we explained how SSC or HSC is important for such a job,” she said.

