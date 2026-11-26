Sarvesh Kushare will be the brand ambassador for the 13th Vasai-Virar Mayor’s Marathon on December 13 | Representational Image

Vasai, November 26, 2026: Preparations are underway for the 13th edition of the Vasai-Virar Mayor’s Marathon (VVMM), organised by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), which will take place on December 13.

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare, a silver medallist at both the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, has been named the brand ambassador for this year's edition.

Hailing from Deolgaon in Nashik and born to an onion-farming family, Kushare set a national record with a 2.31 m leap at the 2026 Asian Games and won silver with a 2.25 m jump at the Commonwealth Games—a journey expected to inspire young athletes in Vasai-Virar and Palghar district.

https://t.co/otGcVc4qTz — वसई विरार शहर महानगरपालिका | vvcmc | (@vvcmc_official) November 26, 2026

Schedule, Venues And Expected Participation

Full Marathon: Starts at 5:30 am from New Viva College, Virar (approximately 750 runners expected).

10 km Run: Starts at 5:45 am (approximately 2,500 runners expected).

Half Marathon: Starts at 6:00 am from Victor Heights, Vasai West (approximately 3,300 runners expected).

5 km Run: Starts at 6:00 am (approximately 1,400 runners expected).

Prize Money And Star Lineup

Prize Money: The full marathon winner will receive ₹3 lakh, while half marathon winners will receive ₹2 lakh each.

Top Contenders: Prominent runners scheduled to compete include Tirth Kumar Poon, Mohit Rathod, Pradeep Singh Chaudhary, Sunil Kumar and Sahil Sagar from the Army, alongside Tejaswini Lambkane and Raveena Gaikwad in the women's category.

School And Junior Races

Free school races are planned in under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups, along with a race for the under-18 category.

Also Watch:

Vasai-Virar Mayor Ajiv Patil expressed his resolve to elevate the marathon from a national-level event to an international one. This year's edition will also promote the social messages "Say No to Drugs" and "Save Water."

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