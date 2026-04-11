Palghar: 1,283 Services Delivered At Revenue Camp In Boisar; Vadhavan Port Cell Speeds Land Compensation

Palghar revenue camp provides 1,283 services while accelerating Vadhavan Port land compensation procedures | File Photo

Palghar, April 11: In a significant push to streamline governance and expedite land compensation for key infrastructure projects, the Revenue Department organised the first phase of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mahasul Samadhan Shibir programme in Boisar on Friday.

While the camp delivered 1,283 services to citizens, its central focus was a dedicated cell for landowners affected by the Vadhavan Port (Greenfield Highway) project.

Focus on Vadhavan landowners

A special help desk handled 7/12 updates and Record of Rights for lands acquired in villages including Shigav, Gargav, Ranishigav, Neval, and Khutad. By bringing all administrative processes under one roof, the camp enabled faster processing of land acquisition compensation.

A key intervention addressed delays caused by unregistered deaths, which had stalled inheritance claims. Gram Sevaks issued certificates for such cases, allowing Circle Officers to initiate files via the Talathi and forward them to the Tehsildar, Palghar, for approval, significantly reducing procedural delays.

“Getting these documents usually requires multiple trips to different offices,” said a resident. “Having all officials in one place has saved months of effort.”

One-day service delivery

Held at Dr S. D. Vartak Vidyalay in Khairepada, the camp was inaugurated by Upper District Collector Bhausaheb Phatangare, in the presence of Deputy Collector Tejas Chavan and Upper Tehsildar Tushar Shinde, along with local representatives, residents, and students.

A total of 1,283 services and certificates were delivered under a ‘Single Day Service Delivery’ model. These included distribution of 7/12 and 8A extracts, mutation clearances, record correction, e-measurement, and boundary demarcation.

Information and benefits of various agricultural departmental and social schemes were also provided. Citizens also accessed Ayushman Bharat registration and distribution, health check-ups, e-KYC for disaster relief, and services related to voter registration.

Scheme awareness and outreach

Departments including Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, and the District Industries Centre provided guidance on government and entrepreneurship schemes.

Additionally, officials offered detailed assistance on Tribal Development schemes, applications under Section 85, provisions of the Fragmentation Act, and the Laxmi Mukti scheme.

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Officials said the focused intervention for Vadhavan land records is a crucial step toward ensuring smoother compensation and reducing friction for affected farmers and landowners.

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