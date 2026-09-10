Pakistan Terror Link Emerges In Threats To Mumbai Businessman Imtiyaz Khatri; Crime Branch Arrests Man From Mahabaleshwar

A possible Pakistan-based terror link has emerged in the case involving threats allegedly issued to Mumbai businessman Imtiyaz Khatri after the demolition of an unauthorised mosque in Garib Nagar, Bandra East. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has arrested Mohammed Shafik Mohammed Akbar Lone, 39, from Mahabaleshwar.

Family links under scrutiny

Investigators have found that Shafik’s father and two elder brothers are reportedly residing in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is also examining the Pakistan angle.

According to Crime Branch inputs, one of Shafik’s brothers allegedly travelled to Pakistan in 2019 and is associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Investigators have received information that he may have risen to a commander-level position.

Threats after mosque demolition

The case concerns threats received by Khatri after he reportedly supported civic and police action against the unauthorised mosque. Khatri complained on June 22 that he had been receiving threats since May 21.

Police recovered threatening WhatsApp messages and voice notes from his phone, including communications from Pakistani and other international numbers. Technical analysis of the numbers and WhatsApp IP addresses allegedly showed links to Pakistan-based internet service providers.

Pakistani number leads to Shafik

A Pakistani number was found to be in contact with an Indian number registered to Shafik, leading police to trace him to Mahabaleshwar.

A Crime Branch team questioned Shafik and seized two mobile phones and a pocket diary. Police said one phone had recently been formatted, while several Pakistani numbers were allegedly saved on the devices. The phones have been sent for digital extraction to recover deleted or other relevant data.

Police probe online identities

During questioning, Shafik allegedly said the Pakistani number belonged to a person known as “Faiyaz Kashmiri”, whom he claimed to have met through Facebook. Police are verifying the person’s identity and activities.

Investigators also found online identities using names such as “Black Gold” and “Faiyaz Kashmiri” linked to the number.

Terror links being examined

Investigators are examining Shafik’s family background, citizenship, Pakistan-based contacts and whether sensitive information was shared across the border. They are probing possible links with terrorist organisations.

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