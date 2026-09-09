Elgar Parishad Case Transferred To New NIA Court In Mumbai, Discharge Hearings Likely To Face Further Delay

The Elgar Parishad case has been moved to newly notified Sessions Court No. 26 in Mumbai, as discharge proceedings near completion | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Days after the NIA court refused to cancel the bail of activists Sudha Bharadwaj, poet Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, booked in connection with their alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad violence case, the case has been transferred to another court.

Second Court Added For NIA Cases

The state government had in April last year officially notified Sessions Court No. 25 as the designated NIA court. The court was assigned to hear all the cases registered by NIA across the state. Now, another court has been added and Court No. 26 is also notified to hear only the cases registered by NIA.

With the Elgar Parishad case, along with the other eight cases, now assigned to the new court, the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case comes at a time when the court has almost concluded hearing applications for discharge of all the accused and the arguments of the prosecution were also at the fag end.

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Transfer May Delay Trial

With the transfer of the case, the applications, which were pending for more than two years, have to be reargued, further delaying the process of trial. When contacted, the special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty refused to comment on the issue, as the matter is sub judice.

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