 Elgar Parishad Case: Sudha Bhardwaj Denies NIA's CPI (Maoist) Meeting Allegation, Opposes Bail Cancellation Plea
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Elgar Parishad Case: Sudha Bhardwaj Denies NIA's CPI (Maoist) Meeting Allegation, Opposes Bail Cancellation Plea

Activist and Elgar Parishad case accused Sudha Bhardwaj denied the NIA's claim that discussions on the banned CPI (Maoist) took place during a June gathering at the Mumbai Press Club. Opposing the NIA's plea to cancel bail, her lawyer Yug Choudhary argued there is no evidence supporting the allegations or any violation of bail conditions.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Elgar Parishad Case: Sudha Bhardwaj Denies NIA's CPI (Maoist) Meeting Allegation, Opposes Bail Cancellation Plea
Elgar Parishad Case: Sudha Bhardwaj Denies NIA's CPI (Maoist) Meeting Allegation, Opposes Bail Cancellation Plea | File Photo

Mumbai: Elgar Parishad case accused and activist Sudha Bhardwaj denied the NIA's allegation that discussions regarding CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation, were held during a June gathering on the terrace of the Mumbai Press Club.

The NIA has sought the cancellation of bail of several accused, alleging that they attended the event in violation of their bail conditions. Bhardwaj's lawyer Yug Choudhary averred that there is no evidence to support the allegation.

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