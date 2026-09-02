'Paisa Leke Fasa Diya Mujhe': Telangana Tourist Allegedly Threatened, Beaten By 2 Men For Money; Mumbai Police Take Both In Custody

Telangana Tourist Allegedly Threatened, Beaten By 2 Men For Money in Mumbai |

A tourist from Telangana was allegedly held against his will by two individuals in Mumbai, who reportedly demanded money from him and threatened him with harm, according to an account shared by Shiraz Bhartiya Ahmed, a resident of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

The tourist’s luggage was allegedly kept inside the room of one of the individuals. He was reportedly told that his belongings would be returned only when he was about to board his evening train.

Local resident intervenes after noticing something was wrong

Ahmed said he happened to pass through the area when he noticed the situation and “immediately sensed that something was seriously wrong.”

He said he and others stopped to intervene and were able to safely assist the frightened tourist.

Two individuals handed over to BKC Police

Following the intervention, both individuals were handed over to the BKC Police Station for appropriate inquiry and action.

However, the tourist, who was reportedly extremely frightened and had to catch his evening train, chose not to file a formal complaint.

As no formal complaint was filed by the tourist, the allegations against the two individuals have not been established through an official investigation and should be treated as allegations at this stage.

Appeal to tourists to remain alert

Ahmed issued a cautionary appeal to tourists and members of the public, urging them to avoid unnecessarily engaging with or trusting strangers and to remain vigilant about their safety and belongings.

“Please avoid unnecessarily engaging with or trusting strangers. Do not accept suspicious offers or fall into any kind of trap,” he said.

He also advised tourists to remain alert, protect their belongings, share their location with someone they trust and immediately approach the police if they feel threatened.

“One careless decision could place not only your belongings but also your life at serious risk,” Ahmed cautioned.

Appreciation for police response

Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the BKC Police Station team for taking charge of the situation after the two individuals were brought to the station.

The incident also highlights the importance of bystanders remaining attentive to signs that someone may be in distress and intervening responsibly or alerting authorities when necessary.