'Pained By His Demise': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Padma Shri Awardee Dr DY Patil At 90 |

Mumbai: On hearing the news of the demise of former West Bengal and Bihar Governor Dr D. Y. Patil on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and support to the bereaved family.

Modi pays tribute

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote, "Shri DY Patil Ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Shri DY Patil Ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/paYN8qzJsz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2026

The sudden demise of Patil has sent shockwaves through political circles, with several leaders offering prayers and extending their support to the family during this difficult time.

Legacy in education and public service

Patil, a Padma Shri awardee, played several roles during his public life as an eminent educationist, philanthropist and Governor. He passed away in Maharashtra's Kolhapur at the age of 90. His death marks the end of an era in Indian education.

Born on October 22, 1935, Dr Patil dedicated his life to expanding access to quality education and social welfare. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 1991 in recognition of his contributions to education and public service.

State leaders express grief

Subsequently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended his condolences to the family, calling Dr Patil's demise an "irreparable loss" to Maharashtra and the academic community.

Taking to his X account, Fadnavis wrote, "His journey, which began as an ordinary worker, reached significant constitutional positions—from being an MLA twice to later serving as Governor of various states. He accomplished invaluable work in bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of education, ensuring that opportunities for education reached ordinary and needy students in society."

Moreover, in a social media post, Eknath Shinde hailed Patil as a visionary who transformed education, healthcare and society through his lifelong contributions, while extending his condolences and support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

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