Paediatrician Quits IAP, Alleges Lack Of Support In ORS-Like Drinks Dispute

Doctor resigns from IAP citing lack of backing over concerns on misleading ORS-like beverages | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: A senior member of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has resigned from the body, alleging that it failed to support her during a high-profile public health controversy involving commercially marketed “ORS-like” drinks.

Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh quit the IAP, claiming the body did not condemn the legal notices from pharmaceutical companies over her criticism of sugar-rich beverages being promoted as oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and did not provide support.

Doctor cites lack of support as reason for resignation

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Dr Santosh said the lack of backing from the IAP leadership was the tipping point behind her decision. “Enough is enough. This was the last nail in the coffin. I cannot take this toxicity any more. If I have to choose between children and the IAP, I will choose the children,” she said.

Concerns over ‘ORS-like’ drinks and regulatory action

Dr Santosh had earlier raised concerns about products such as ORSL being marketed as ORS despite not meeting World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Following sustained opposition from health experts, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in October last year banned the use of the ‘ORS’ label on beverages that did not comply with WHO guidelines, terming such branding misleading and a potential health risk due to high sugar content.

Rebranded product sparks fresh concerns

The issue resurfaced when the manufacturer reportedly introduced a rebranded version, ERZL. Dr Santosh opposed the move as well, arguing that the new name closely resembled ORS and could confuse parents seeking appropriate treatment for dehydration and diarrhoea in children.

Criticism of IAP’s response to legal notice

She further criticised the IAP for not condemning the legal notice issued against her. “The IAP did not even condemn the notice, instead released a statement that emphasised the safety of sucralose and gave no warning to parents about its prolonged use,” she told Free Press Journal.

According to her, several paediatricians had urged the leadership to take a stronger stand and address concerns around branding and public messaging, but their appeals went unheeded.

IAP reiterates stance on electrolyte drinks

Earlier this month, the IAP issued a statement clarifying that commercial electrolyte drinks cannot replace ORS in treating diarrhoea and advised consumers to use them cautiously.

IAP president defends organisation’s position

Responding to the controversy, IAP President Dr Neelam Mohan defended the organisation’s position, stating that it remains guided by scientific evidence.

“If an individual chooses to quit, that is a personal decision; the Indian Academy of Pediatrics remains committed to science and the collective voice of over 50,000 paediatricians,” she said.

She reiterated that ORS is classified as a drug regulated under CDSCO and must strictly adhere to WHO standards, while electrolyte drinks fall under the food category regulated by FSSAI and have no role in treating dehydration or diarrhoea.

“The Indian Academy of Pediatrics is an academic body. We do not regulate branding or packaging—that falls under government authorities. Our focus is on science and clinical guidance,” she said, adding that the organisation remains committed to children’s health and evidence-based medicine.

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Debate emerges within medical community

However, the resignation has sparked debate within the medical community about the role of professional bodies in supporting members who raise public health concerns, particularly in cases involving powerful commercial interests.

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