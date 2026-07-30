Over 7,000 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Complete Marathi Training In Vasai-Virar Ahead Of August 15 Deadline |

​Vasai: With only 15 days remaining before the mandatory deadline to learn Marathi, non-Marathi auto-rickshaw drivers across Vasai-Virar are rushing to join language training classes. Over the past two months, more than 7,000 drivers in the region have completed the course, prompting authorities to open additional training centers to handle the surge.

​Following controversy surrounding non-Marathi-speaking auto drivers residing in Maharashtra, the State Government made it mandatory for auto-rickshaw operators to learn the local language. August 15 was fixed as the final deadline.

​To facilitate this, state-level language learning centers were launched on June 1 through the joint efforts of the Transport Department, the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh.

​The training is provided completely free of cost. To clear the mandate, drivers are required to complete a compulsory training module focused on effectively communicating with passengers in Marathi.

​Due to an influx of migrant drivers moving to Vasai-Virar from other states, demand for these classes has skyrocketed.

​Initially, training was offered across nine dedicated centers in Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara, and Naigaon. However, given the growing crowd and limited time, additional training centers have been established at institutions like St. Gonsalo Garcia College.

The training duration has been compressed from 7 days down to 2–3 days (consisting of 4 mandatory training hours). Over 7,000 drivers have cleared the course and passed their oral examinations over the last two months out of fear of permit cancellation.

​Palghar District Coordinator Seema Patil confirmed that training capacity has been expanded to ensure maximum drivers can satisfy the requirement without risking their livelihoods.

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