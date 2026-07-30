Bombay High Court Dismisses Pleas Challenging Re-NEET UG 2026 Results, Upholds NTA Evaluation |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed four petitions challenging the Re-NEET UG 2026 results after examining the original answer sheets produced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from Delhi.

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Court upholds NTA evaluation

The court found the NTA's evaluation and the declared results to be accurate and consequently rejected the allegations of discrepancies while imposing costs of ₹5,000 on each petitioner. Lawyer Mahindra Gandle representing the petitioners said that the petitions were withdrawn after the high court declined to entertain them.

The Union of India and the NTA were represented by Senior Panel Counsel Advocate Rohit Sarvadnya.

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Original OMR sheets examined

Last week, a Division Bench comprising Justice Nitin Suryawanshi and Justice Abasaheb Shinde at the Aurangabad Bench issued notices to the Centre and the NTA on petitions filed by the NEET aspirants directing the authorities to produce the original OMR answer sheets of the Re-NEET UG 2026 candidates, who had alleged discrepancies between their expected scores and the marks awarded in the final results.

Read Also NEET UG 2026: Bombay HC Seeks Original OMR Sheets Over Alleged Result Discrepancies

The petitioners claimed that after the Re-NEET UG 2026 results were declared on July 16, they found their scores were lower than the marks they had calculated using their OMR sheets and the official answer key.

However, during Thursday's hearing, the court rejected the petitioners' claims, observing that the marks recorded on the scorecards matched those on the original answer sheets.

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