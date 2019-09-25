Over 67,000 students opt for admissions to IDOL

Mumbai: Over 67,000 students have secured admissions in the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), Mumbai University (MU). Students have an opportunity to apply for various Undergraduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) programmes, as the varsity has extended the admission deadline till September 25.

To accommodate the large number of students, the university had extended the admission deadline twice. Also, this year, there are a higher number of students who have applied to study at IDOL.

Vinod Malale, spokesperson of IDOL said, “We have received a large number of applications as compared to last year. Students from different areas outside the city are keen to pursue various courses at IDOL. So we have extended the deadline.”

Out of the 67,000 students, over 42,905 have opted for Commerce and Management programmes. Over 24,428 have secured admissions for the Master of Commerce (MCom) and 18,070 for the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). Over 12,843 have applied for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and 5,521 for the Master of Arts (MA) course.

Students claim they are keen on seeking admissions at IDOL as it enables them to pursue their education while working or residing in another city.

Vishaka Bir, a student said, “We do not have to attend regular lectures. The programmes allow us to study while working and also provide the necessary study material for the same.”

In addition, students revealed the courses are economical as compared to other private universities and institutions. Mandar Pandit, a student, said, “The fees for various programmes is relatively low compared to other institutions.

We just hope examinations are conducted as per schedule and results are declared on time as most of us are working professionals and cannot find time to run around university procedures.”

The initial deadline for admissions to IDOL was August 31 which was then extended to September 20. And now, the university has extended it further to September 25.