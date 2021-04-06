Over 50,000 beneficiaries vaccinated in Mumbai on Tuesday

Over 50,000 registered beneficiaries were inoculated on Tuesday. According to the vaccine data, 50,594 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of the total vaccinated, 50,319 were given Covishield, while 275 were administered with Covaxin.

However the covid vaccine centres do not have adequate stock of Covaxin following which less number of beneficiaries are being administered with it.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, said, they are aiming to vaccinate around 4 million citizens among those above the age of 45 years by May 2021. With the turnout decreasing, we are taking several measures to ensure we cover the maximum population. We have increased the number of centres.

"With the existing centres, we have being vaccinating more than 50,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinated per day can be achieved with some more efforts.” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer over 80 lakh doses of anti-COVID 19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries since the rollout of the inoculation drive. Till April 5, 81,21,332 people have been vaccinated in the state, which means on an average four lakh people were vaccinated. Meanwhile, the state had received 1.06 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of which 88 lakh doses have been used while the wastage stood at 3 per cent.