Over 5,000 HCWs, 753 FLWs inoculated in 24 hrs

Seventy-eight per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs) and 43 per cent of frontline workers (FLWs) were inoculated on Friday. This comes after the city registered a low turnout of beneficiaries just a day before. Officials attributed this surge to the manually informing all the registered beneficiaries about the vaccine centres through wardrooms.

According to the vaccine data, 5,130 of 6,547 HCWs and 753 of 1,752 FLWs were vaccinated in the last 24 hours respectively. Moreover, the civic body has increased the vaccine centres to 20 from 12 now.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said there were technical problems in the Co-Win following which they decided to inform everyone manually. “We are back to calling all registered HCWs and FLWs and informing them about their vaccine centre and timings due to which turnout has increased today,” he said. Moreover, they have also decided to increase the vaccine centres in future.

Kakani further said “Currently we have 1.85 lakh doses which are enough for inoculating HCWs and FLWs. Moreover, the third consignment is likely to arrive by the next week.”