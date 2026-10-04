Over 500 Residents Stage ‘Mook Morcha’ Against Ring Metro Route, Demand Rerouting From Nath Pai Road |

Thane, October 4, 2026: Over 500 residents from Barrister Nath Pai Road (Gladys Alvares Road) staged a silent march (Mook Morcha) this morning at 8:00 AM, demanding a rerouting of the proposed Thane Ring Metro (TRIM) project.

The peaceful demonstration commenced from Khevra Circle, seeing enthusiastic participation from residents across numerous residential complexes along the corridor.

Residents' Standpoint

The arterial Nath Pai Road already suffers from severe traffic congestion on a regular basis. Crossing the street poses immense safety hazards, particularly for senior citizens and young children. Furthermore, Nath Pai Road is a fully developed corridor; its scenic aesthetic—featuring lush greenery along central medians and verges, well-maintained footpaths, and smooth asphalt—will be completely devastated by an elevated metro structure.

Expressing deep concern over the project's impact on the neighborhood, a spokesperson for the Residents Action Committee stated:

"We are not against development, but destroying a fully developed, green arterial road to build an elevated metro is completely short-sighted. This corridor is already choked with traffic, and an elevated structure will severely compromise pedestrian safety, destroy our environment, and drastically lower our quality of life. Authorities must explore viable alternatives like the foothills road or an underground alignment before moving forward."

Key Demands

The protesting residents have demanded that the alignment of the proposed Ring Metro:

Be shifted away from Nath Pai Road to the proposed foothills road, or

Be built entirely underground, or Be redirected through an alternative viable corridor.

The silent and disciplined march witnessed massive representation from local traders and residents of Vasant Vihar and Nath Pai Road alongside prominent housing complexes, including Valley Tower, Acme Ozone, Eden Woods, Hiranandani Meadows, Harsidh Park, Niharika, Lokpuram, Asher, Asher Edge, Vasundhara, Glendale, Lok Upvan, Asher Infinity, and Hiranandani Estate.

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