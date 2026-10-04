Kapali Hindu Crematorium Lacks Water, Firewood & Clean Toilets; Families Struggle During Last Rites |

Bhiwandi: A Hindu crematorium located behind the Shri Rameshwar Temple near Kalyan Naka in Bhiwandi has been left struggling for basic amenities, with families arriving for funerals reportedly forced to arrange even water from outside for bathing and head-shaving rituals performed before the last rites.

Civic Maintenance Questioned

The condition of the Kapali Hindu Crematorium, located in Ward No. 8 under Prabhag Samiti No. 5, has raised questions over the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation’s maintenance arrangements at a facility meant to serve people during one of the most sensitive moments of their lives.

Although a public toilet has been constructed on the crematorium premises, its condition remains poor. A plastic water tank has been installed above the toilet, but local residents said there is no regular water supply to the tank. The toilet is also reportedly in an unhygienic condition, while its door has been damaged, leaving visitors to face considerable inconvenience during funeral ceremonies.

Firewood Unavailable On Site

The problems do not end there. There is reportedly no arrangement for firewood required for cremation, forcing the relatives of the deceased to purchase and bring it from outside. The absence of a proper system for regular cleaning and maintenance has further added to the difficulties. During the monsoon, the condition of the premises deteriorates further, making access more difficult for mourners.

The crematorium also lacks adequate security. A gate had earlier been installed at the entrance, but it was removed during road-widening work. According to local residents, the gate has not been reinstated since then, leaving the premises without proper protection and raising concerns over its security.

Shed Lacks Maintenance

The civic body has spent lakhs of rupees on constructing a shed for people attending funerals. However, residents said that the lack of regular cleaning and maintenance has resulted in the shed and surrounding area remaining dirty.

BJP worker Manoj Singh Thakur, who recently visited the crematorium for a funeral, said merely undertaking construction works would not resolve the problem. “The civic administration must also ensure that the facilities created are properly operated and maintained on a regular basis he said.

Paver Blocks Laid

Adv. Pravin Mishra said the crematorium had been in a particularly poor condition earlier and that local MLA Mahesh Choughule had provided funds for laying new paver blocks on the premises. He said the earlier surface had become slippery, causing people to fall, and that some residents had consequently started opting for the crematorium at Gauripada instead.

The Kapali crematorium caters to residents from several surrounding localities, including Subhash Nagar, Ravji Nagar, Navipada, Ashok Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Kamla Hotel, Lahoti Compound and Kapali. In the absence of basic facilities, some families reportedly prefer travelling around three kilometres to the Gauripada crematorium.

Read Also Alleged Illegal Teak Felling In Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary During Wildlife Week Raises Forest...

Residents have now urged the civic administration to urgently restore a regular water supply, repair and clean the toilet, ensure availability of firewood, reinstall the entrance gate and put in place a system for regular cleaning and maintenance. They said families should not have to struggle for basic amenities while performing the last rites of a loved one.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Prabhag Samiti No. 5 Girish Goshtikar said The Construction Department is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the crematorium. The department should take note of such sensitive issues and address them.

BNCMC City Engineer Jameel Patel said the civic administration would take note of the condition of the Kapali Hindu Crematorium and arrange the required facilities at the earliest so that people coming for funerals do not face inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/