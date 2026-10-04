Alleged Illegal Teak Felling In Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary During Wildlife Week Raises Forest Protection Concerns |

Bhiwandi: At a time when the Forest Department is conducting awareness programmes to promote wildlife and forest conservation during Wildlife Week, alleged illegal felling of teak trees has come to light in the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary in Shahapur taluka. The incident has raised serious questions over the effectiveness of forest protection measures, particularly after a group of seven to eight people was allegedly seen transporting a large piece of teak timber across a road in broad daylight.

Log Carried In Daylight

According to eyewitnesses, a large teak log measuring around six to seven feet in length was being carried across the road by three people. Several others were reportedly present at the spot, while two people appeared to be keeping watch along the roadside. The movement of timber in broad daylight and at a location visible from the road has raised concerns over the possibility of organised illegal tree felling inside the forest area.

The incident has also prompted questions about the monitoring mechanism in the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. Despite the presence of the Forest Department and a designated system for protecting the sanctuary’s forest resources, the alleged felling and transportation of valuable teak timber appears to have taken place without any immediate intervention.

Residents Seek Probe

Local residents and environmental activists have questioned whether such activities could be taking place under the watch of forest protection personnel. They have also sought a probe into whether the incident was an isolated case or part of a larger network involved in the illegal cutting and transportation of timber.

The concern assumes greater significance as the incident has reportedly occurred during Wildlife Week, when government agencies and conservation groups are spreading awareness about protecting forests and wildlife. While the message of conserving forests and wildlife is being highlighted through public awareness initiatives, allegations of tree felling within a protected wildlife landscape have brought the ground-level implementation of forest protection measures under scrutiny.

Ecological Impact Feared

The Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary is an ecologically important forest landscape and supports a diverse range of flora and fauna. Teak and other tree species form an important part of the forest ecosystem and provide habitat and resources for wildlife. Any unauthorised removal of trees can therefore have consequences beyond the loss of individual trees, affecting the broader ecological balance of the area.

Environmental activists and local residents have demanded that Forest Department officials immediately inspect the site, establish the number and species of trees allegedly felled and trace the timber that was reportedly transported from the area. They have also called for identification of all those involved and strict action under the applicable forest and wildlife protection laws if the allegations are established.

When contacted, Ganesh Parhar, Range Forest Officer, Tansa Wildlife Range, said the department would inspect the site and investigate the matter if information regarding illegal tree felling or transportation of timber was received.

Illegal felling of any tree, including teak, or removal of timber from a forest area is a serious offence. The matter will be verified through an on-site inspection, and action will be taken against those found responsible as per forest laws Parhar said.

He also urged citizens to immediately inform the Forest Department about incidents involving illegal tree felling or transportation of forest produce.

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