Kalyan Cyber Fraud: Man Duped Of ₹6.97 Lakh After Instagram Reel Promises Up To 800% Daily Stock Returns | AI

Kalyan: A 37-year-old man from Kalyan East was allegedly duped of ₹6.97 lakh after cyber fraudsters lured him with promises of hefty returns from stock market investments. The fraud began with an Instagram reel promoting an investment scheme in the name of HDFC Securities and eventually led the victim into a WhatsApp group, where the accused allegedly used fake investment tips, a bogus loan approval and fabricated charges to extract money from him.

Instagram Reel Sets Trap

According to the Kolsewadi police, the complainant, Deepak Digambar Manwar (37), works at a medical shop in Kalwa and resides in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East. On August 5, he came across an Instagram reel claiming that investors could earn returns of up to 800% a day through an HDFC Securities platform.

Intrigued by the offer, Manwar registered through the link provided in the reel. He subsequently began receiving calls from unknown numbers and was later added to a WhatsApp group named ‘Z-101 Capital Horizons’.

Fake Profits Build Trust

The accused, allegedly operating through the names Nisha Verma, Ananya Sharma and Umesh Verma, reportedly shared stock market tips and investment advice in the group to gain Manwar’s confidence. Initially, he was shown profits on smaller investments, following which he was persuaded to invest in the purported ‘Sunshine Picture IPO’.

As the victim sought to invest more but reportedly fell short of funds, the accused allegedly offered him a ₹5 lakh loan, claiming that it had been sanctioned. They then allegedly demanded money towards the loan amount and various processing formalities, following which Manwar transferred a total of ₹6.97 lakh into different bank accounts as instructed by them.

The fraud came to light when Manwar sought to withdraw his principal amount along with the purported profits. Instead of processing the withdrawal, the accused allegedly demanded another ₹1.67 lakh, describing it as ‘short-term profit tax’.

The additional demand raised suspicion in Manwar’s mind. After discussing the matter with a friend, he realised that he had likely fallen victim to a cyber investment scam and approached the Kolsewadi police.

Police have registered a case based on his complaint and launched an investigation. The investigators are tracing the mobile numbers allegedly used by the suspects, the bank accounts into which the money was transferred and the transaction trail to identify those behind the fraud.

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