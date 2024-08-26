Mumbai: Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Travel On Atal Setu In Seven Months

Atal Setu | File Pic

The Atal Setu-longest sea bridge of the country which connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai has achieved a milestone. Since its inauguration in January 2024, in the last seven months over 50 lakh vehicles have used the bridge.

From January 13 to August 25 a total of 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT, MSRTC's Shivneri buses, and various private and commercial vehicles, have traversed this vital link, informed the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA)

The Atal Setu has significantly improved connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, further helping commuters to connect the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

Maharashtra CM and MMRDA chairman, Eknath Shinde said, "Atal Setu has revolutionized traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan area, benefiting millions of people. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge is a testament to its significance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai's growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens."

MMDA commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, The project is a shining example of how technology, planning, and determination can drive profound social and economic change, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives."

Atal Setu- the longest sea bridge in India and the 12th largest sea bridge of the world is a 21.8 km long bridge built at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. The ambitious project was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 and opened for public use is January 13.