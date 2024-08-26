 Mumbai: Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Travel On Atal Setu In Seven Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Travel On Atal Setu In Seven Months

Mumbai: Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Travel On Atal Setu In Seven Months

A new milestone was achieved in Mumbai's traffic management as Mumbai's Atal Setu crossed the mark of carrying more than 50 lakh vehicles. The longes-sea bridge of the country was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in January this year.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Atal Setu | File Pic

The Atal Setu-longest sea bridge of the country which connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai has achieved a milestone. Since its inauguration in January 2024, in the last seven months over 50 lakh vehicles have used the bridge.

From January 13 to August 25 a total of 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT, MSRTC's Shivneri buses, and various private and commercial vehicles, have traversed this vital link, informed the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA)

The Atal Setu has significantly improved connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, further helping commuters to connect the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Cab Driver Sanjay Yadav Praised For Heroic Act After Saving Woman From...
article-image

Maharashtra CM and MMRDA chairman, Eknath Shinde said, "Atal Setu has revolutionized traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan area, benefiting millions of people. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge is a testament to its significance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai's growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway
Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway
'Was Made To Wait For 20 Mins In Corner': Actress Namitha Asked To Show Caste Certificate To Prove Hindu Identity During Temple Visit In TN
'Was Made To Wait For 20 Mins In Corner': Actress Namitha Asked To Show Caste Certificate To Prove Hindu Identity During Temple Visit In TN

MMDA commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, The project is a shining example of how technology, planning, and determination can drive profound social and economic change, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives."

Read Also
Cracks On Mumbai's Atal Setu: MMRDA Imposes ₹1 Cr Fine On Contractor, Seeks Action Plan To Rectify...
article-image

Atal Setu- the longest sea bridge in India and the 12th largest sea bridge of the world is a 21.8 km long bridge built at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. The ambitious project was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 and opened for public use is January 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity

Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity

Bandra Fair: Mount Mary Church Allocates Stalls Online Amid Boycott By Long-Time Renters

Bandra Fair: Mount Mary Church Allocates Stalls Online Amid Boycott By Long-Time Renters

Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway

Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway

Mumbai: MahaRERA To Conduct Stakeholder Training For New MahaCRITI Website Ahead Of September 1...

Mumbai: MahaRERA To Conduct Stakeholder Training For New MahaCRITI Website Ahead Of September 1...

Thane Ring Metro Rail Project Set To Transform Region's Realty Landscape

Thane Ring Metro Rail Project Set To Transform Region's Realty Landscape