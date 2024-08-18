Navi Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Cab Driver Sanjay Yadav Praised For Heroic Act After Saving Woman From Falling Off Atal Setu

Sanjay Yadav, the 31 year old cab driver who saved the 56 year old lady from falling off the Mumbai Trans- Harbour link (MTHL) bridge on Friday. |

Navi Mumbai: Sanjay Yadav, the 31 year old cab driver who saved the 56 year old lady from falling off the Mumbai Trans- Harbour link (MTHL) bridge on Friday is being hailed all over the internet and by political parties and had a busy day on Saturday answering calls.

Yadav said that the lady Reema Patel was a regular customer of his friend who was also a taxi driver but on Friday, he was away at Lonavala and he asked Yadav to take her. “Even when in the taxi, she seemed to be quite disturbed. She had initially asked to take to Airoli but later told to take to Atal Setu bridge,” Yadav said.

She didn’t talk much, said Yadav but seemed very disturbed. “In between my phone rang after I received a message. She got very disturbed with the sound and started screaming that she doesn’t like any noise. It disturbs her. I asked her how she managed during Ganapati festival but she only said that she doesn’t like any kind of noise as it mentally shakes her,” he added.

She had told him that she had to immerse some photos of god and she asked to stop on the bridge. Yadav told her that stopping on the bridge is not allowed but she kept insisting that she will need only few minutes and then they can leave.

When he saw her climbing on the railing, Yadav told her not to climb, but again she insisted that he can immerse only if she climbs. “I got scared and suspected her motive hence decided to stand near her. When the traffic van reached with the bacon on, she got distracted and fell. At the very moment, even I was distracted as I was looking at the traffic police and all I could grab was her hair and I am glad I could do that since I could save a life,” Yadav said.

Yadav’s family in Jharkhand too have been feeling very proud of him, he said. The police told him that ideally, he should have been fined for stopping at the bridge but since he saved a life, he wont be penalised. But the cops did tell him that he should spread the message among all his driver friends that no one should ever stop on Atal Setu bridge no matter what the passenger says.