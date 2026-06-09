Over 25 Years Of Green Giving: 'A Tree For Everyone Who Asks' Draws Huge Response In Navi Mumbai | AI

The annual - Maagel Tyala Jhaad (A Tree for Everyone Who Asks) initiative organised by Sandeep Naik Pratishthan and Green Hope received an enthusiastic response from residents, reinforcing a green movement that has continued for over 25 years in Navi Mumbai.

Sapling distribution

Hundreds of citizens participated in the plantation awareness and sapling distribution drive, which aims to encourage residents to plant and nurture trees across the city. This year's initiative featured nearly 260 varieties of saplings, including fruit-bearing, ornamental, shade-giving and medicinal plants.

Addressing participants, former MLA Sandeep Naik highlighted the environmental challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and shrinking green cover. He stressed that environmental conservation goes beyond planting trees and requires sustained efforts to ensure their survival and growth.

Sustained effort message

"Planting a sapling is only the first step. The real responsibility lies in nurturing it and ensuring that it grows into a healthy tree," Naik said, urging citizens to actively participate in protecting the city's ecological balance.

He also encouraged residents to carefully select plant species suited to their surroundings and consider growing medicinal plants alongside other varieties. According to organisers, the initiative is aimed at promoting biodiversity while creating greater awareness about environmental sustainability among citizens.

The programme forms part of a long-running environmental campaign spearheaded by Naik, which has focused on increasing green cover and fostering community participation in conservation efforts across Navi Mumbai.

Organisers said the overwhelming response from residents reflects growing public awareness about environmental issues and the need for collective action to create a greener and more sustainable city.

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