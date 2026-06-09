Maharashtra Cabinet Restructures Mantralaya: Departments Increase From 33 To 45; Approves GST, MIDC & University Reforms | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant administrative reform, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the restructuring of Mantralaya departments to improve efficiency, streamline governance and accelerate decision-making. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Department increase

With the reorganisation, the number of administrative departments in the state secretariat will rise from the existing 33 to 45. The move is in line with the government's focus on enhancing Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living by making the administrative machinery more responsive and effective.

Officials said several departments currently handle two or three distinct sub-divisions under a single administrative setup, often leading to challenges in manpower allocation and coordination. The restructuring seeks to address these issues by converting major sub-divisions into independent departments, each with its own administrative establishment, cash branch and registration section.

Expected benefits

The government believes the move will speed up policy decisions, strengthen implementation of welfare and development schemes, and improve coordination with field-level agencies.

Importantly, no new posts will be created as part of the restructuring. Existing sanctioned and vacant posts will be redistributed among the newly formed departments on a proportionate basis.

Key splits – Agriculture and Cooperation

Among the key changes, the Agriculture and Horticulture Department will be split into separate Agriculture and Horticulture departments. The Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles Department will be reorganised into three independent departments—Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles. Similarly, separate departments will be created for Protocol, Transport, Energy, Labour, Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, Forest, School Education, Sports, Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

The Medical Education and Drugs Department will also see the creation of a dedicated Food and Drug Administration Department. In addition, the Employment Guarantee Scheme sub-division under the Planning Department will be merged with the Soil and Water Conservation Department.

FDA and merger

The state government said the restructuring is intended to improve administrative efficiency and ensure more focused governance while optimising existing resources.

Moreover, the cabinet has taken the following three decisions on Tuesday.

1: Cabinet Approves Amendments to Higher Education Act

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, paving the way for granting final approvals to new colleges and expansion proposals for the academic year 2026-27. The changes will facilitate the introduction of new faculties, courses, subjects and divisions in higher education institutions across the state. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Cabinet decided to extend the deadline for granting permissions to new colleges and academic campuses till June 30, 2026. The revised provisions will also apply to the Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University in Ramtek.

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2: Maharashtra to Align State GST Law with Central Provisions

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved amendments to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, to bring it in line with changes introduced in the Central GST Act. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The amendments follow recommendations made during the 56th GST Council meeting, where the Centre approved modifications to several provisions of the CGST Act, 2017. The state government has now cleared the draft amendments to ensure uniformity, legal consistency and smoother implementation of GST regulations across Maharashtra.

3: MIDC to Get Higher Borrowing Powers for Infrastructure Projects

In a major boost to industrial infrastructure development, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved amendments to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, 1961, to enhance the borrowing powers of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The decision, taken under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will enable MIDC to raise additional funds for land acquisition and industrial projects. The state has already approved a ₹6,000-crore HUDCO loan for land acquisition for the proposed Purandar Airport. The enhanced borrowing limit will support compensation to farmers and development of industrial zones and key infrastructure projects.

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