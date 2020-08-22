Over 2.35 million join protest against exams

Over 2.35 million supporters took to Twitter by posting #ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID on Friday. It became the top trend on social media, though the direction regarding final year examination is pending in the Supreme Court (SC). Students from different states participated in the online protest. On Friday, final year students, members of various student organisations and unions staged a nationwide protest on Twitter by posting messages, videos, photographs holding placards stating #NoExamsInCovid, #NoJusticeNoVote and #CancelFinalYearExams. Various activists, artistes, YouTubers and social media influencers supported students by posting messages against conduct of final exams.

Shruti Deshpande, a final-year engineering student said, "It is a strong movement to see students of both remote districts and cities unanimously oppose final year exams. We should not be forced to put our health and the lives of our family members at risk." Tanuj Khanna, a final-year student of finance, said, “We will continue protesting till a decision is taken in our favour. The authorities cannot give a blind eye to the united voice of students."

Vaibhav Edke, president of Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA), said, "While we are waiting for a final direction from the SC regarding exams, we want to continue our fight that exams cannot be conducted in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation."

Aamir Kazi, Mumbai Secretary of All India Students' Federation (AISF) said, "The fact that students of different states have stood together in such crucial times to oppose the University Grants Commission (UGC) exam guidelines indicates that the Central government is playing dirty politics by forcing students to appear for exams. Students should be promoted based on their previous performance because their lives cannot be risked by conducting exams amid the pandemic crisis."

On August 18, the SC conducted the final hearing on the pleas seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of Covid-19 situation and stated that a judgement will be passed soon. Students await a final direction by the apex court.

Along with final year exams, many students and supporters staged a protest demanding postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).